a year ago
South African auto sector, unions to sign new 3-year wage deal
September 8, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

South African auto sector, unions to sign new 3-year wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's car makers, a key export and manufacturing industry, will sign a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Thursday, union and industry officials said.

A National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)source the deal would see workers get a 10 percent raise in 2016 and an 8 percent increase in each of the following two years.

The deal end fears of labour unrest potentially affecting car makers such as Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota .

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

