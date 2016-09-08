BRIEF-Pacific Life names new head of life insurance division
* Dawn Trautman to succeed Rick Schindler as leader of company's life insurance division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa's car makers, a key export and manufacturing industry, will sign a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Thursday, union and industry officials said.
A National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)source the deal would see workers get a 10 percent raise in 2016 and an 8 percent increase in each of the following two years.
The deal end fears of labour unrest potentially affecting car makers such as Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota .
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* Dawn Trautman to succeed Rick Schindler as leader of company's life insurance division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S