a year ago
South Africa car makers, union sign 3-year wage deal
September 9, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

South Africa car makers, union sign 3-year wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Car makers in South Africa signed a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Friday, industry officials said, easing concerns of a labour dispute in a key export and manufacturing industry.

"The new wage agreement gives us a platform on which we can plan further investment in the sector," said Mike Whitfield, president of the auto industry body and managing director of the Nissan Group of Africa.

The deal helps allay fears of labour unrest potentially affecting car makers such as Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
