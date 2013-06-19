South Africa's NUMSA union declares dispute with motor retailers

CAPE TOWN, June 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s NUMSA union has declared a wage dispute with companies in the auto retail industry, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that there is a dispute on the table,” said Mphumzi Maqungo, a treasurer at the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA), adding a strike did not appear to be imminent.

The union represents about 100,000 workers in the motor retailing industry, including petrol pump attendants. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)