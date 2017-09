CAPE TOWN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest union for the manufacturing sector, NUMSA, plans to launch a national strike in the auto industry from Aug. 19 after wage negotiations deadlocked, a senior union official said on Wednesday.

The strike will continue until the wage impasse is resolved, chief union negotiator, Alex Mashilo, told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)