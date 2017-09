JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s new vehicle sales fell 1.5 percent year-on-year to 57,670 units in July, data from the trade and industry department showed on Friday.

Export sales for the month fell 16.1 percent year-on-year to 22,773 units. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa)