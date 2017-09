JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s new vehicle sales fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in January to 52, 306 units, data from the trade department showed on Monday.

However, export sales jumped 20.7 percent year-on-year in January to 16,708 vehicles. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)