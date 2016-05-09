FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa plans to extend auto incentives to commercial vehicles
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

South Africa plans to extend auto incentives to commercial vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - South Africa plans to extend its auto industry incentive scheme to include commercial vehicles and motorbikes when the current support programme ends in 2020, the trade minister said on Monday.

Under the current plan, manufacturers such as Toyota and Volkswagen benefit from incentives such as tax rebates aimed at doubling local vehicle production to 1.2 million by 2020.

Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies said in a statement the new plan will include light, medium and heavy vehicles and motorcycles.

The auto industry, which contributes more than 7 percent to gross domestic product and accounts for around 12 percent of exports, is a major employer with about 30,000 jobs.

Other companies with factories in South Africa are Ford Motor Co, General Motors and BMW. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.