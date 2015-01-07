FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-S.Africa's car sales rise 10.7 percent y/y in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In headline and paragraph 1, corrects percentage to 10.7 percent, not 0.7 percent. In paragraph 2, corrects percentage to 1.6 percent, not 22.1 percent)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s new vehicle sales rose 10.7 percent year-on-year in December to 51,461 units, data showed on Wednesday.

Export sales fell 1.6 percent to 21,833 cars.

Sales for 2014 totaled 664,523 units, down 4,693 units, or 0.7 percent, compared to 2013. Year-to-date exports inched up 0.2 percent, adding 470 units to 276,874, despite strikes in the sector in 2014.

Spending in Africa’s second-largest economy was strained throughout 2014 as consumers struggled with high levels of debt and unemployment. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

