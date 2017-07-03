BRIEF-Nissan Group says total U.S. sales for June up 2 pct to 143,328 units
* Total U.S. Sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t8Zqpq) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, July 3 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 0.9 percent year-on-year to 45,369 units in June, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.
Exports were up 1.40 percent to 31,631 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)
* Total U.S. Sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t8Zqpq) Further company coverage:
* Ford Motor Company’s June U.S. sales totaled 227,979 vehicles, down 5.1 percent compared to last year Source text: (http://ford.to/2syaYDT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)