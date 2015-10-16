FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa arrests woman who tried to sell baby online for $380
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 16, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa arrests woman who tried to sell baby online for $380

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South African police have arrested a woman who tried to sell a baby on the Internet for 5,000 rand ($380) and will charge her with human trafficking in court on Friday, a special crime unit said.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested during an undercover operation following a tip-off from a member of the public that a baby was being sold on the website Gumtree, the Hawks police unit said.

She was due to be charged later in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.

“What we have already ascertained is that the baby is not hers and the baby is now with the care of social workers,” Hawks’ spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Eyewitness News.

“We are trying to ascertain where this baby comes from and what exactly were this woman’s intentions.”

The woman’s identity has not been made public, so it was not possible to contact her for comment. ($1 = 13.1075 rand) (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.