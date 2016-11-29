South Africa's Zuma sends banking law back to parliament

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has sent the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill, a key piece of regulatory legislation for banks, back to parliament for further consideration, his office said on Tuesday.

Zuma said the bill was "very important and pressing" but said he was worried about the constitutionality of some of its aspects, particularly those relating to "warrant-less searches", a statement said. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)