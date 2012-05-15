FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa approves liquidity facility for banks
May 15, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa approves liquidity facility for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank has approved the provision of a committed liquidity facility from which lenders in the country can draw from to meet Basel III liquidity coverage ratio requirements, it said on Tuesday.

Tests on seven banks had exposed shortfalls in meeting liquidity ratios because of South Africa’s dependence on wholesale, short-term funding, central bank said in a statement.

Banks that expect to make use of the facility, which will be in place at the start of 2013, will be required to pay a commitment fee, even if they do not draw from it. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

