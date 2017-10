JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s banking sector remains adequately capitalised, with the Tier 1 ratio rising to 12.2 percent at the end of 2011 from 11.8 percent the previous year, a central bank report said on Monday.

Impaired advances, or bad loans, averaged 4.7 percent of banks’ total loans in 2011. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura; Editing by Ed Cropley)