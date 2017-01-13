FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Africa says did not benefit unduly from cenbank intervention
January 13, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 7 months ago

Barclays Africa says did not benefit unduly from cenbank intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Barclays Africa Group and its Absa unit did not derive undue benefit from central bank intervention, the firm said on Friday, reacting to a preliminary report by the anti-graft watchdog.

Barclays Africa group said in a statement the report in its current form "perpetuates an incorrect view that Absa Bank Ltd was the beneficiary of undue SA Reserve Bank assistance".

South Africa's Public Protector, the nation's anti-graft watchdog, has compiled a preliminary report claiming Barclays Africa could be forced to pay back 2.25 billion rand for an Apartheid-era bailout, the Mail & Guardian newspaper reported. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

