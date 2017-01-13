FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's cenbank says to weigh in on Barclays Africa bailout report
January 13, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's cenbank says to weigh in on Barclays Africa bailout report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank will give extensive comment to the anti-graft watchdog about a preliminary report claiming Barclays Africa Group benefited from an apartheid-era bailout, Governor Lesetja Kganyago told talk radio 702 on Friday.

The Mail & Guardian newspaper reported that Absa, a unit of Barclays Africa Group, could be forced to pay 2.25 billion rand ($166.32 million) to the state for an alleged unlawful apartheid-era bank bailout if a preliminary report by the Public Protector remains unchanged.

Barclays Africa said it will issue a statement later. ($1 = 13.5279 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

