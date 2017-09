JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank will work with Barclays to manage capital flows arising from the partial sale of its 62 percent stake in local lender Barclays Africa Group, the Treasury and Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

“The Reserve Bank will work with Barclays Plc and Barclays Africa to ensure that any potential risks from the transaction are mitigated,” a joint statement said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)