Barclays Africa FY earnings up 10 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group posted a 10 percent rise in full-year earnings on Tuesday, in line with expectations, after booking higher lending income and cutting bad debts.

The African subsidiary of Barclays Plc said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 1,537.5 cents in the year to end-December, from 1,396.6 cents a year earlier.

Analysts had pencilled a 9 percent increase in earnings.

Headline EPS, which excludes certain items, is the main measure of profit in South Africa. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)