S.Africa's March business confidence at 3-year low
April 3, 2012

S.Africa's March business confidence at 3-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s business confidence index dropped to a three-year low of 95.7 in March from 99.5 in February due to uncertainty over the local and global economy, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

“The continuing fluctuations in business confidence mirror an inherent instability and uncertainty in the business environment,” SACCI said in a statement.

“An economic environment that induces and seeks private fixed investment could help to sustain an improving business outlook.” (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)

