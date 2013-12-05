FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's business confidence drops further in November
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's business confidence drops further in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s business confidence index dipped further in November, dropping to 90.8 points from 91.1 in October as firms worried about the poor performance of Africa’s largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the BCI had one of its worst month-on-month performances.

“Households, all spheres of government and the private sector have all been impacted by sub-optimal economic performance,” SACCI said, warning that the economic challenges could take on “more serious structural dimensions if not addressed urgently and coherently”.

Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman

