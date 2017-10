JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Bureau for Economic Research released its first quarter survey for annual inflation expectations on Thursday.

2012 Q1 CPI SURVEY

Analysts Business Unions Average 2012 6.2 6.2 6.0 6.1 2013 5.6 6.5 6.2 6.1 2014 5.5 6.5 6.0 6.0

2011 Q4 CPI SURVEY

Analysts Business Unions Average 2012 5.9 6.2 6.3 6.1 2013 5.6 6.3 6.1 6.0 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)