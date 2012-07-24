FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African union declares wage dispute at BHP mine
July 24, 2012 / 12:17 PM / 5 years ago

S.African union declares wage dispute at BHP mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s national Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday it had declared a wage dispute with BHP Billiton’s Hotazel manganese mines and the issue had been referred to the government mediator to avert a strike.

NUM said the company was offering 5 percent while the union’s demand was 13 percent, over double the inflation rate. Wage settlements in South Africa’s mining sector generally exceed inflation.

In the year to end June 2012, BHP Billiton produced 7.9 million tonnes of manganese ore. Of that South African operations contributed 3.6 million tonnes.

