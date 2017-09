JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has asked parliament to re-consider a mineral and petroleum bill which gives the state a free 20 percent stake in gas and oil ventures, as he believes it would not pass constitutional scrutiny, the government said on Friday.

Parliament passed the changes to its main petroleum law last March, a move industry officials said would damage investment. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by David Dolan)