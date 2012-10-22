FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Blast near prison in Johannesburg, 1 killed - report
October 22, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Blast near prison in Johannesburg, 1 killed - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and seven wounded when an explosion tore through a van transporting prisoners in Johannesburg on Monday, local media reported, citing police.

Police said they were trying to determine the cause of the blast near a prison in southern Johannesburg, Eyewitness News reported. Talk Radio 702 also reported the blast.

Police spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for emergency services said he was unable to confirm the reports.

