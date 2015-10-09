FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's treasury announces banks to lead foreign currency bond issue
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's treasury announces banks to lead foreign currency bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Africa has appointed Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Citi as joint-lead managers and Investec as the co-lead manager to arrange the issuance of a foreign currency denominated bond, the National Treasury said on Friday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the bond would form part of the government’s financing for its foreign currency commitments as stipulated in 2015 budget.

The government’s foreign currency commitment for 2015/16 amounted to $1.455 billion, of which $756 million had already been paid for the fiscal year to date from foreign exchange deposits held at the central bank, it added. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.