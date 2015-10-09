S.Africa's treasury announces banks to lead foreign currency bond issue

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Africa has appointed Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Citi as joint-lead managers and Investec as the co-lead manager to arrange the issuance of a foreign currency denominated bond, the National Treasury said on Friday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the bond would form part of the government’s financing for its foreign currency commitments as stipulated in 2015 budget.

The government’s foreign currency commitment for 2015/16 amounted to $1.455 billion, of which $756 million had already been paid for the fiscal year to date from foreign exchange deposits held at the central bank, it added. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)