FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johannesburg bridge scaffolding collapse kills two, injures 20
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 14, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Johannesburg bridge scaffolding collapse kills two, injures 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and around 20 injured when scaffolding for a bridge under construction collapsed over Johannesburg’s main motorway on Wednesday, local emergency services said.

“At least five of the injured are critical and the numbers may change as there are still people trapped beneath the structure,” said Chris Botha, a spokesman for Netcare 911, a privately-owned emergency services company.

The tangled wreckage of the metal, red-colored structure was sprawled across Johannesburg’s M1 highway near a busy offramp leading to the Sandton financial district where the stock exchange is located, snarling rush-hour traffic.

A Reuters witness said paramedics worked to free people from a mini-bus taxi that had been smashed up by the collapse. (Reporting by Siphiwe Sibeko; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.