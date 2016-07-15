South Africa opens tender for spectrum broadband license

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's communications regulator on Friday issued an invite to mobile operators to tender for high-speed broadband spectrum as the country steps up its migration from terrestrial to digital frequencies.

"The main aim of licensing 700MHz, 800MHz and 2600MHz is to ensure nationwide broadband access for all citizens by 2020," said the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) in a statement. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)