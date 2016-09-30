FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African high court backs blocking of broadband tender
September 30, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

South African high court backs blocking of broadband tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A South African court on Friday upheld the government's decision to block a tender for 12 billion rand ($850 million) of high-speed mobile broadband licences issued by the telecoms regulator.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) took the industry by surprise in July when it opened a tender to interested telecoms firms to bid for broadband licences known as spectrum.

This prompted the Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services to seek legal action to prevent the auction until the government had been properly consulted. ($1 = 13.98 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)

