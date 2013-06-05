FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa Treasury says appoints managers for foreign loan
June 5, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

S.Africa Treasury says appoints managers for foreign loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Treasury has appointed Standard Bank, Deutsche Bank and Rand Merchant Bank as joint-lead managers and Investec as co-lead manager for the issuance of a foreign currency loan, it said on Wednesday.

“The loan will form part of the government’s financing of its foreign currency commitments as stipulated in the 2013 budget documents,” it said, adding that the process of issuing a Sukuk remained in place as a medium-term project. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

