South Africa's maize imports to soar as drought bites

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South African maize imports could cost up to 19 billion rand ($1.2 billion) this year, up sharply from 2 billion rand in 2015, as a severe drought hits farm output and pushes up food prices, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

South Africa’s government estimates it will need to import around 5 million tonnes of maize in 2016, Treasury said.

Food prices will likely rise 10 percent this year due to higher maize imports and a weaker rand, while government allocated 1 billion rand for drought disaster relief in 2015/16. ($1 = 15.32 rand)