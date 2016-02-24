FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's maize imports to soar as drought bites
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's maize imports to soar as drought bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South African maize imports could cost up to 19 billion rand ($1.2 billion) this year, up sharply from 2 billion rand in 2015, as a severe drought hits farm output and pushes up food prices, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

South Africa’s government estimates it will need to import around 5 million tonnes of maize in 2016, Treasury said.

Food prices will likely rise 10 percent this year due to higher maize imports and a weaker rand, while government allocated 1 billion rand for drought disaster relief in 2015/16. ($1 = 15.32 rand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.