TABLE-South African macroeconomic forecasts
February 24, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-South African macroeconomic forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are South Africa's
macroeconomic forecasts from the budget presented by Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.
    
 Fiscal Year                 2015/16    2016/17    2017/18    2018/19
 Budget balance (% of GDP)    -3.9       -3.2       -2.8        -2.4
 Total net loan debt(Rbln)    1804.4    2003.4      2194.8     2382.4
 Total net loan debt(%of GDP)  44.3      45.7        46.2       46.2
 --------------------------------------------------------------------
 Calendar Year                  2015       2016       2017       2018
 Final household consumption    1.4        0.7        1.6        2.2 
 Final government consumption   0.4        1.2       -0.2        0.2 
 Gross fixed capital formation  1.1        0.3        1.4        2.7
 Gross domestic expenditure     0.1        1.1        1.7        2.2
 --------------------------------------------------------------------
 Calendar Year                  2015       2016       2017       2018
 Headline CPI (avg)             4.6        6.8        6.3        5.9
 C/account balance (% of GDP)  -4.1       -4.0       -3.9       -3.9
 Real GDP growth                1.3        0.9        1.7        2.4
 GDP inflation                  4.0        6.7        6.3        6.0
 GDP at current prices (Rbln)  3998.9     4305.9     4657.5     5052.8
 Exports                        9.5        3.0        4.6        5.2
 Imports                        5.3        3.7        4.5        4.9
 
 (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
