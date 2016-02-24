TABLE-South African macroeconomic forecasts

CAPE TOWN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are South Africa's macroeconomic forecasts from the budget presented by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday. Fiscal Year 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 Budget balance (% of GDP) -3.9 -3.2 -2.8 -2.4 Total net loan debt(Rbln) 1804.4 2003.4 2194.8 2382.4 Total net loan debt(%of GDP) 44.3 45.7 46.2 46.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Calendar Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 Final household consumption 1.4 0.7 1.6 2.2 Final government consumption 0.4 1.2 -0.2 0.2 Gross fixed capital formation 1.1 0.3 1.4 2.7 Gross domestic expenditure 0.1 1.1 1.7 2.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Calendar Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 Headline CPI (avg) 4.6 6.8 6.3 5.9 C/account balance (% of GDP) -4.1 -4.0 -3.9 -3.9 Real GDP growth 1.3 0.9 1.7 2.4 GDP inflation 4.0 6.7 6.3 6.0 GDP at current prices (Rbln) 3998.9 4305.9 4657.5 5052.8 Exports 9.5 3.0 4.6 5.2 Imports 5.3 3.7 4.5 4.9 (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)