February 24, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa has adequate cushion to defer foreign bond if necessary - Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa is confident its budget has created a favourable basis for it to issue an international bond, but has adequate reserves to defer the launch if need be, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

“We think that we have done enough to necessarily trigger a positive reaction, and if that reaction translates into an opportunity to be able to place a bond at yields that would deliver a coupon we can live with over 10 years, then we’ll take it,” Director-General Lungisa Fuzile told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

