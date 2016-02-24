FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-South African budget
February 24, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-South African budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan released the 2016 budget on Wednesday. Following are some of the highlights: BUDGET DEFICIT Budget deficit estimate for the 2015/16 seen at 3.9 percent, marginally up from the 3.8 pct seen in October. The deficit is projected to narrow further to 3.2 percent in 2016/17 and 2.4 in 2018/19. GROWTH Economic growth for 2016 is seen at 0.9 percent, down from 1.7 percent forecast in October, before rising gradually to 1.7 percent in 2017 and 2.4 percent in 2018. INFLATION Inflation is expected to average 6.8 percent in 2016, above the upper band of the central bank’s 3-6 pct target range. CPI is forecast to remain outside the band at 6.3 percent in 2017 before creeping back inside at 5.9 percent in 2018 TAXES An additional 18.1 billion rand of tax revenue will be raised in 2016/17, with an additional 15 billion each in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Government proposes a new sugar tax on 1 April 2017 to help reduce excessive sugar intake. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)

