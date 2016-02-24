South Africa budget lacks specific details on cutting deficit -Moody's

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s budget aims to quickly consolidate spending by cutting a large public sector wage bill, but has not identified specific revenue measures to achieve smaller deficits, Moody’s said on Wednesday.

“Moreover, Treasury’s revised growth forecasts of 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent are still slightly more optimistic than Moody’s own predictions of 0.5 percent for 2016 and 1.5 percent,” Moody’s senior vice president Kristin Lindow said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)