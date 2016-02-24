FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa finance minister says hopes to avoid ratings downgrade

February 24, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa finance minister says hopes to avoid ratings downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said he hoped the austere budget he unveiled on Wednesday would prevent credit ratings downgrades that would drastically raise the cost of borrowing and damage investor confidence.

Asked if his budget was enough to stave off a rating downgrade, Gordhan told ENCA news channel: “That’s what I hope.”

Gordhan also said he aimed “to stop this nonsense of bail-outs” for state-owned companies and did not expect unions to react negatively to a freeze in civil service job appointments. (Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)


