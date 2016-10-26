FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
South Africa's Treasury concerned over growing cost of guarantees to state firms
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Treasury concerned over growing cost of guarantees to state firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The growing cost of funding South African state firms, along with persistently low growth, poses a substantial risk to government meeting its budget targets, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Several state-owned companies could pose risks to the public finances. In particular, government is closely monitoring South African Airways, the South African Post Office, SANRAL (South African National Roads Agency Limited) and Eskom," the Treasury said.

Government's contingent liabilities, which include guarantees to state-owned firms, grew to 469.9 billion rand ($34 billion) from the 467 billion rand seen in the February, with investments in energy and power utility Eskom accounting for the largest chunk.

Treasury said total guarantee exposure stood at 263 billion rand, with support for Eskom's capital investment program accounting for more than 170 billion rand.

A 200 billion rand guarantee had also been set aside to purchase power from independent producers (IPP) if Eskom fails to abide by an agreement approved by the national energy regulator agreement to buy electricity from IPP's over the next 20 years.

"Should Eskom be unable to do this, government must purchase the power on Eskom's behalf," the Treasury said in the statement.

$1 = 13.8180 rand Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.