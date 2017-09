CAPE TOWN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South African riot police clashed on Wednesday with hundreds of protesting students who tried to storm the parliament in Cape Town during the reading of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s interim budget.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades as the students entered the parliament precinct. Nene continued to read his speech inside the chamber. (Reporting by Wendell Roeld; Editing by Ed Cropley)