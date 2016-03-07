FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's business confidence hardly changed in February
March 7, 2016

South Africa's business confidence hardly changed in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s business confidence index inched up in February but remained close to 23-year lows, a survey showed on Monday.

The Business Confidence Index (BCI) rose marginally to 80.1 from 80.0 in January, South Africa’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

The index slipped to its lowest in 23 years in December after the shock sacking of the finance minister and rising bets of interest rate hikes in the United States. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

