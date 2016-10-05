FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-South Africa's business confidence lowest in 30 years - survey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's business confidence lowest in 30 years - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds manufacturing survey, analyst, background)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Business confidence in South Africa fell to its lowest in three decades in September, reflecting uncertainty about the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy, a survey showed on Wednesday.

South African companies are struggling to stay afloat due to sluggish economic growth since a 2009 recession.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business index dipped to 90.3 in September from 92.9 in August, its worst showing since July 1985.

"The general overview of the demand side of the economy suggests a tight economic situation for all subjects of the economy, including consumers, investors and the public sector," SACCI said.

"The most pressing of the present situation is the lack of confidence by, notably, investors."

Investors have been nervous about Pretoria's commitment to sound economic policies since Zuma changed finance ministers twice in less than a week in December, without explanation.

An ongoing police probe into current Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has further hurt sentiment.

"Business confidence is unlikely to show any signs of a recovery until the grave concerns surrounding Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan are put to bed," said Paul Sirani, chief market analyst at Xtrade.

"There could still be worse to come with fears rising over a possible credit downgrade as dark clouds continue to hover over South Africa."

AngloGold Ashanti's chairman, Sipho Pityana, on Wednesday became the latest business leader to call on Zuma to resign, labelling him the "sponsor in chief" of corruption.

A manufacturing survey on Wednesday showed the private sector returned to growth for the first time in four months in September but was barely above the 50 mark dividing expansion from contraction. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.