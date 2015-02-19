Founder of S.Africa's Cadiz quits as CEO of asset unit

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Frank Cadiz, the founder of the South African financial services firm Cadiz Group and the chief executive of its asset management arm, has resigned after a clash with shareholders, the company said on Thursday.

Cadiz stood down on Jan. 20 and was replaced by Brian Wootton, who was appointed at the behest of UK-based investment firm Blackstar Group SE, a major Cadiz shareholder, a company spokesman said.

Cadiz Asset Management has 34 billion rand ($2.9 billion) of assets under management, according to its website.

A company source said the firm was undergoing a restructuring that included staff cuts. (Reporting by Ed Cropley, Ed Stoddard and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)