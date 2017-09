JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African publishing firm Caxton said on Friday it will sell its 15 percent stake in Pearson Southern Africa for 703.3 million rand ($68 million) to publisher Longman Group.

Pearson Southern Africa publishes academic books in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. ($1 = 10.3205 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)