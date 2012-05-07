FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's CPI suggests limited room for rate cut
May 7, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's CPI suggests limited room for rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s inflation trend suggests there is little room for the central bank to cut interest rates at the moment, central bank Governor Gill Marcus said on Monday.

Speaking at a business briefing in Zurich, Marcus said monetary policy was accommodative because of the negative output gap, which signifies the economy is not meeting its potential.

“However, the expected inflation trajectory suggests that there is limited, if any, room for further monetary accommodation at this stage,” she said. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)

