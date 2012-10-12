S.Africa rand to return to "appropriate" level-c.bank

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s currency is likely to bounce back from 3-1/2 year lows plumbed this week due to two months of labour unrest, central bank Deputy Governor Francois Groepe said.

“The rand’s exchange value has reflected investor concerns in recent weeks, and although the negative consequences of the unrest cannot be underestimated, I am confident the currency will return to more appropriate levels,” Groepe said in a speech posted on the bank’s website on Friday. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)