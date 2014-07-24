FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South African mobile operator Cell C restructures debt
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-South African mobile operator Cell C restructures debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Cell C said on Thursday it would look to restructure 77.4 million euros worth of senior debt, a move that could help improve its cash management.

Cell C, which is majority owned by Saudi construction and telecom group Saudi Oger Ltd, faces stiff competition from bigger rivals Vodacom Group and MTN Group.

The company said in a statement it would ask bondholders for permission to extend by three years the maturity of senior secured notes due July 2015.

The two tranches of euro-dominated notes have a coupon of 8.625 percent. Cell C also said it would buy back in cash any of the notes for their principal amount from bondholders who would rather sell than extend the debt.

A spokeswoman for Cell C declined to comment on why the company was restructuring its debt. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing Ed Stoddard and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.