FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bondholders of S.Africa's Cell C agree to 160 mln euro debt restructuring
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bondholders of S.Africa's Cell C agree to 160 mln euro debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bondholders of South African mobile operator Cell C have unanimously agreed to a 160 million euro ($214 million) debt restructuring, the company said, allowing it to free up cash for network expansion.

Cell C, South Africa’s third-largest mobile carrier, is fighting to take market share from giants Vodacom Group and MTN Group and has embarked on an aggressive pricing strategy to win new customers.

The company last month asked bondholders for permission to delay repayment of 77.4 million euros of senior notes due in July 2015 for three years, after earlier reaching a similar agreement with top shareholder Saudi Oger Ltd over 82.7 million euros worth of debt.

Cell C said in a statement late on Friday that all of the bondholders have agreed to allow it to push back the maturity on the debt until 2018.

Cell C’s chief financial officer told Reuters last month the company is looking to spend 2.3 billion rand ($216 million) on its network this year and a similar amount next year. (1 US dollar = 0.7458 euro) (1 US dollar = 10.6540 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.