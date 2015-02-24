FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Cell C says FY revenue up 16 pct
February 24, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Cell C says FY revenue up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s third-largest telecoms operator Cell C said on Tuesday it grew its full-year revenue by 16 percent and planned to invest 2.2 billion rand ($190 million) partially in new technology this year.

The unlisted company that initiated a bruising price war two years ago in a bid to gain market share from mobile giants Vodacom and MTN said it increased customers by 44 percent to 19.6 million users in 2014.

The company said in a statement that this year’s budget, down from 2.3 billion rand in 2014, will partly be spent on upgrading to Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology to provide high-speed data for phones and other mobile devices.

Last year, Cell C restructured debt worth 160 million euros, including 82.7 million euros from its parent Saudi Oger, saying it need the cash to expand its operations.

$1 = 11.5892 rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia

