June 3, 2015

S.Africa's says Cell C to issue euro-denominated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s third-largest mobile phone operator Cell C said on Wednesday it planned to issue euro-denominated notes due in 2018 with a coupon of 8.625 percent, a year after it restructured more senior debt.

The unlisted operator owned by Saudi Oger Telecom did not give details on how much it hoped to raise.

The company said it had mandated MedInvestment Bank SAL for the issue that should close before June 30.

Last year, Cell C restructured debt worth 160 million euros ($178 million), including 82.7 million euros from its parent Saudi Oger, but declined to say then why it had done so.

Cell C instigated a price war to grab market share from bigger rivals Vodacom and MTN two years ago, but has instead suffered as its own cash flows became tight.

$1 = 0.8993 euros Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
