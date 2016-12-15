FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African cenbank says fines 2 banks over weak anti-laundering measures
December 15, 2016 / 3:24 PM / 8 months ago

South African cenbank says fines 2 banks over weak anti-laundering measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank has imposed fines on the local branch of France's Société Générale and Barclays Africa's retail banking unit Absa over weaknesses in their measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, it said on Thursday.

It however said the two banks, fined 2 million rand ($143,000) and 10 million rand respectively, had not been found to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

$1 = 13.9600 rand Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

