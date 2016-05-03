UPDATE 1-S.African central bank "not comfortable" with private equity plays for banks

(Adds context, detail)

May 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank is not comfortable with private equity firms pursuing any of the major banks up for sale in Africa’s most advanced economy, its deputy governor said on Tuesday.

Barclays is seeking to sell its controlling stake in Barclays Africa Group over the next two to three years, while an Old Mutual split could unbundle Nedbank by 2018.

“As a regulator, we would not be comfortable with private equity play for any of the banks,” said deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. He did not comment on any specific bank.

Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond is reportedly teaming up with private equity group Carlyle to buy Barclays Africa Group. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)