South Africa's cbank says remains flexible on policy stance - governor

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline inflation has settled near the upper end of the central bank's target band of between 3 and 6 percent, but the bank remained flexible its policy stance, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

Kganyago said that inflation, which slowed to 6 percent year-on year in July, would temporarily remain outside the bank's target range and was susceptible to sustained weakening in the currency of Africa's most industrialised country.

The bank has kept benchmark lending rates on hold at its last two policy meetings. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing James Macharia)